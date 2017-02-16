FIRST LISTEN: Barry Manilow Drops Upbeat Ode to His Hometown ‘I Dig New York’

He writes the songs — and this time around, they’re all about the Big Apple!

Barry Manilow is back with a new album, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen to his new song, “I Dig New York.”

The track will appear on the icon’s latest album, This Is My Town: Songs of New York, due April 21. Inspired by his hometown — Manilow, 73, grew up in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood — the 10-track collection includes original songs, in addition to classics like “On Broadway.”

This Is My Town is Manilow’s first album he’s released since undergoing emergency oral surgery in February of 2016; the surgery was successful, and a week later the modern Great American Songbook contributor performed at Clive Davis’ 40th pre-Grammy party in L.A.. As it happens, Manilow was the inspiration for the annual fête, which was launched to celebrate the nomination of his breakout hit “Mandy.”

As PEOPLE confirmed in 2015, Manilow married his longtime manager Garry Kief in an intimate ceremony at their Palm Springs estate the previous year.