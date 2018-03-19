Barbra Streisand Says She's 'Never' Had a #MeToo Moment in Her Career

Barbra Streisand says she has never felt sexually harassed in Hollywood after spending more than six decades in the industry.

During opening night of the 35th annual PaleyFest L.A. Television Festival at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Friday, the 75-year-old icon was honored alongside American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy for her body of work in television.

“Never,” she replied when Murphy asked if she had ever been sexually harassed at any point in her career.

“I wasn’t like those pretty girls with those nice little noses,” she added. “Maybe that’s why.”

However, Streisand said she will continue to stand with those who have been sexually exploited and fight for gender equality.

“We’re in a strange time now, in terms of men and women, and the pendulum swinging this way and that way, and it’s going to have to come to the center,” Streisand said of the #MeToo movement.

Barbra Streisand Kevin Mazur/Getty

The star also opened up about her tricky relationship with the media. Over the years, Streisand has remained reluctant to participate in interviews and interact with the press, partially due to a 1991 interview with TV journalist Mike Wallace, whose hurtful questions brought her to tears.

When she called him afterward to complain about him being “mean” to her, Wallace, in turn, told viewers that she “loved” the interview, according to Variety.

“I thought ‘I don’t know what date rape is, it’s terrible, but it was such a violation,” she said of Wallace. “Why lie?”

And during a 1990s interview with Barbara Walters, Streisand disagreed with how footage was edited of her supporting Al Gore in his presidential bid. However, when the “Woman in Love” singer appeared on C-Span to clarify her comments, Walters became angry.

“She got really angry with me because I told C-Span what I wanted to say,” said Streisand. “She thought I betrayed her because I went on C-Span, but I wish her well. She’s a good woman.”