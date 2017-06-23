Banksy Revealed? British DJ Goldie May Have Accidentally Shared the Mysterious Artist’s True Identity

Goldie may have accidentally made reference to Banksy’s true identity during a recent interview.

Street artist Banksy is known for his mysterious pseudonym and secret identity, with many thinking the person behind the moniker to be Bristol native Robin Gunningham. However, a fan theory last year suggested that Banksy could actually be Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja.

Speaking to Scroobius Pip for his Distraction Pieces podcast recently, the legendary DJ referred to Banksy as “Rob” (or “Robert”, as some listeners appear to hear).

He said: “For something like graffiti, which has inspired the world with font or anything to do with anyone wearing a baseball cap and f—ing sneakers, at its centre it is still misunderstood. But give me a bubble letter and put it on a t-shirt and write ‘Banksy’ on it and we’re sorted… We can sell it now.”

Goldie then added: “No disrespect to [Rob/Robert], I think he is a brilliant artist. I think he has flipped the world of art over.”

It is not known whether Goldie was referring to Gunningham, Del Naja or neither.

Listen at the 34:30 mark below.

Whoops. Goldie might have outed Banksy as "Robert" (Del Naja) on a podcast. Fast-forward to 34 mins here https://t.co/wtL1vPKHBg. — Kosso 🌀 (@kosso) June 22, 2017

Goldie released his new album ‘The Journey Man’ last week (June 16) and plays Glastonbury festival this weekend.

He also recently spoke to NME in support of Jeremy Corbyn. “I’m definitely a massive Corbyn fan, yeah,” Goldie said. “We had it in the ’90s, this is the same thing.”

He continued: “Why are people investing so much in the latency of a bike chain that has failed so many times? We know what the pulse is of this country. The music and the culture should be protected. This industry generates time for your kids to feel the non-pressures of university of paying back loans, or anything else. We dig a hole and now we expect the kids to get us out of it. You know, ‘Let’s blame the kids for it, because they’re upstarts.’ I’m an upstart, I like being an upstart.”

This article originally appeared on Nme.com