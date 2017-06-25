Sorry Fans: Banksy Is Not Robert Del Naja from Massive Attack, Says Source

Forget what you heard — a source tells PEOPLE that legendary (and mysterious) street artist Banksy is not in fact Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack.

The rumor kicked up on Thursday when British DJ Goldie allegedly let slip the first name of Banksy in a podcast interview.

“For something like graffiti, which has inspired the world with font or anything to do with anyone wearing a baseball cap and f—ing sneakers, at its centre it is still misunderstood,” he said. “But give me a bubble letter and put it on a t-shirt and write ‘Banksy’ on it and we’re sorted… We can sell it now.”

Goldie then added: “No disrespect to Robert, I think he is a brilliant artist. I think he has flipped the world of art over.”

Fans quickly linked Goldie’s “Robert” to his friend and fellow musician Del Naja, who also goes by the stage name 3D. The news made international headlines as Banksy’s identity has continued to be kept under wraps, despite gaining fame all over the world for his political street art.

This isn’t the first time that people have linked Del Naja to Banksy. The musician, who is also a graffiti artist, claims to be friends with the artist and fans have linked Massive Attack’s touring schedule with some of the places where Banksy’s art pops up.

Goldie laughed off the reports that he had outed the most famous street artist in the world, writing on Twitter after the interview, “Just on the phone with #3d rolling around f—ing pissing our pants.”

However, the legendary DJ kept fans guessing as he retweeted a few fans who said he had publicly identified Banksy.