Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency: 'It's a Rejuvenation of That Artistry That's in Us'

When the Backstreet Boys began their residency show in Las Vegas last year, they were originally scheduled to play nine shows, but tickets sales were so swift that the group added more. And then they added more shows. And then they added even more.
Now the group is at it again, adding an additional 21 shows from July to November to their Las Vegas run, they revealed Monday. Tickets go on sale later this week, and the Backstreet Boys, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment will continue to donate $1 of every ticket purchased to “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada (BGCSNV).
“Until we physically can’t dance anymore, we’re going to keep performing,” A.J. McLean told PEOPLE exclusively. “That’s what encompasses who we are. We’re performers. We’re not just going to sit up on stools.”
When it comes to the Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas, it’s been that age-old story of supply and demand. The residency show has been an enormous success, to say the least. In fact, it’s been record-breaking. Shortly after the group’s initial shows went on sale in September 2016, Backstreet’s fans couldn’t scoop up tickets fast enough. After all was said and done, the group set a modern Las Vegas record for fastest tickets sales for a residency show.
“The show has exceeded everything we thought it would be,” Brian Littrell said. “To experience what this has been for us, it’s a rejuvenation of that artistry that’s in us.”
Not only are the Boys going planning to create more memories in Las Vegas with their extended run of shows at Planet Hollywood’s Axis Theater, they’re also working on a new album, which is being recorded in Sin City. A new single should be released in the first quarter of 2018.
“I want to create new memories. We’ve been singing the same songs for almost 25 years,” admitted Littrell. “It’s not that we’re not excited to sing out old hits, but we want to grow, too. We don’t want to be stuck in what was. We want to continue to grow with our fans.”
RELATED: Céline Dion Donates Concert Proceeds to Vegas Shooting Victims
Since being in Vegas, the Boys have bonded with other residency acts like deejay Steve Aoki, and there could very well be a collaboration in the future, they said.
“Vegas, in a weird way, has helped us shape the album,” Howie Dorough told PEOPLE.
Via the show, members feel like Vegas has given them a chance to reintroduce themselves to their fans.
“This has been the biggest thing we’ve done since the Black and Blue tour and Millennium,” Dorough said.
Added Nick Carter, “It’s easy for people to forget and Vegas has given us an opportunity to remind people who the Backstreet Boys really are.”
Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. A special presale for fan club members begins Feb. 5 through Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. PT. An exclusive presale for Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Total Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, will be available from Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT.