Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency: 'It's a Rejuvenation of That Artistry That's in Us'

When the Backstreet Boys began their residency show in Las Vegas last year, they were originally scheduled to play nine shows, but tickets sales were so swift that the group added more. And then they added more shows. And then they added even more.

Now the group is at it again, adding an additional 21 shows from July to November to their Las Vegas run, they revealed Monday. Tickets go on sale later this week, and the Backstreet Boys, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment will continue to donate $1 of every ticket purchased to “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada (BGCSNV).

“Until we physically can’t dance anymore, we’re going to keep performing,” A.J. McLean told PEOPLE exclusively. “That’s what encompasses who we are. We’re performers. We’re not just going to sit up on stools.”