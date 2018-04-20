The Backstreet Boys aren’t exactly “boys” anymore — they just celebrated their 25th anniversary as a band!

On Friday, everyone’s favorite “Larger Than Life” hitmakers — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson — recognized a quarter century together by posting a sweet throwback photo to their collective Twitter account.

“On April 20th, 1993 we became the Backstreet Boys,” reads the caption of a photo showing the fresh-faced, and pre-fame, gang lounging. “If you would have told us that 25 years later we would still be making music together, we would have never believed you. Thank you #BSBArmy Who’s ready for another 25 years? #KTBSPA #BSB25”

Twenty-five years on, the Backstreet Boys are still going strong. The band’s music has been given a country-fied remix following a series of collaborations with Florida Georgia Line (including the No. 1 hit “God, Your Mama and Me“) and they recently announced the extension of their popular Las Vegas residency at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood. The band will play an additional 21 shows from July to November.

“If you would have asked us this 10 years ago, we would’ve been like, ‘Vegas? That’s where people go who want to retire,’” Dorough, 44, previously joked with PEOPLE.

Staying stationary also gave the group time to “be creative and record new material,” giving fans much to look forward to, including a new single this spring.

“I want to create new memories. We’ve been singing the same songs for almost 25 years,” admitted Littrell. “It’s not that we’re not excited to sing our old hits, but we want to grow, too. We don’t want to be stuck in what was. We want to continue to grow with our fans.”