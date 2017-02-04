Back to Work! Selena Gomez Teases New Music on Instagram

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Selena Gomez has been out of the spotlight since her American Music Award win and heartfelt speech, but with a few simple Snaps, she’s back in the game.

Fans of the “Same Old Love” singer were treated to a tease of a new track Friday on her Instagram, which is believed to be titled “It Ain’t Me” and a collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo, whom she tagged in another recent Instagram post. Because Insta stories disappear after 24 hours, the Twitter page Selena Gomez News captured the snippets, posting both bits of the song.

The unconfirmed title track’s first tease features a half profile of Gomez with a black X over her mouth, with the lyrics, “I had a dream / we were back to 17 / summer nights and liberties / never growing up,” while part two shows off a very Kygo-esque beat.

While it appears the singer is making new music, she is also busy as executive producer of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, an adaptation of the best-selling young adult novel, which hits the streaming service March 31.