Baby Spice Goes Undercover to Spice Up the Travels of British Airways Passengers

Some unsuspecting British Airways passengers recently got a little spice added to their travels.

In association with Red Nose Day, Emma Bunton, better known as Baby Spice, went undercover as a British Airways check-in agent, with the hopes of helping passengers by “spicing up their lives.”

The Spice Girl alum flawlessly made sure to drop plenty of references to many of the group’s chart-topping hits, including when she told one customer about an argument she had just gotten into with her friend.

“I said, ‘If you want my future, you have to forget my past,’” she said, referencing their debut No. 1 hit “Wannabe.” “‘And if you want to get with me, then you have to make it last.’ But they weren’t very happy about that.”

Bunton also got to meet a fan of hers. Well, technically, “the blonde one” was her second favorite behind Scary.

