Rapper B.o.B Wants Your Money to Launch ‘Multiple Satellites’ into Space to Prove Earth Is Flat

Despite science, B.o.B is convinced that the Earth is flat.

The Atlanta-based rapper, né Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., has created a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $200,000 to launch “one, if not multiple, satellites as far into space as I can,” he said in a video posted to the page. When this story was published, just $225 had been donated by 18 people in three days.

Referring to himself as “flat Earth B.o.B” in the same video, he stressed the fact that he is really “looking for the curve.”

The “Nothin’ on You” performer questioned the Earth’s shape on Twitter in January 2016. The rant found him emphasizing his belief that more research was needed.

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart… where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

Don't believe what I say, research what I say — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

At the time, Neil deGrasse Tyson poked fun at the artist, tweeting that “being five centuries regressed in your reasoning doesn’t mean we all can’t still like your music.” He made sure to dish out some facts in the process.

@bobatl Earth's curve indeed blocks 150 (not 170) ft of Manhattan. But most buildings in midtown are waaay taller than that. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

@bobatl Duude — to be clear: Being five centuries regressed in your reasoning doesn’t mean we all can’t still like your music — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

