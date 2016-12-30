Just when one thought 2016 couldn’t provide any more surprises, here comes Azealia Banks.

The 25-year-old rapper posted a series of disturbing videos to Instagram on Friday, where she admitted to practicing “three years worth of brujería” (the Spanish word for witchcraft) before beginning to clean the room she’s been using for the apparent animal sacrifices.

Panning the camera around what looks to be a closet in Banks’ apartment, the room is a troubling sight to see. Its walls are covered with what appeared to be hardened stains of blood — while a mix of feathers and a black substance cover the room’s wood-floors. It also looks like at least two dead chickens can be seen on the floor.

“The amount of crap that’s about to come off my floor right now guys? Oh my God,” she explains in the video. “You know I got to scrape all this s— up. I’ve got my sandblaster, and my goggles — it’s about to go down.”

“Real witches do real things,” she added.

Banks, who is wearing protective goggles and a bandana in her hair, then begins to clean the floors with a sander.

Warning: the following video is graphic in nature.

Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she's been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw — AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016

It’s not clear why Banks has reportedly sacrificed animals over the past three years. Banks could not be reached for comment by PEOPLE.

“People are rightly horrified to learn that Azealia Banks reportedly has been slaughtering chickens in her closet for three years, and that she is apparently so out of touch with public sentiment that she bragged about it on social media,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement exclusive to PEOPLE. “We also hope that Banks’ closet clean-up is a sign that she is planning to clean up her act, become a good witch, and stop the cruel and gruesome sacrifice of frightened animals.”

Lange went on to point out that while chickens are “highly sensitive and intelligent birds,” they are not covered by the Humane Slaughter Act — meaning “that it is perfectly legal for slaughterhouse workers to dump conscious birds into tanks of scalding water, as they frequently do.”

“If any good can come of this, we hope it is that people will now think twice about paying others to slaughter chickens every time they sit down to a meal,” Lange said.

Though this is the first time Banks has shown fans signs of her witchcraft practice, she has spoken about it before. She claimed to be a “witch” in an interview with Broadly in March — saying her interest in the subject came from her mother.

‘My mother practiced white table magic,” she said. “Prayers for the ancestors and prayers for saints and cleansing and praying for all kinds of protection.”

She also told them about her favorite spell — the egg spell. “You cleanse yourself with an egg. Pass the egg all over yourself, praying for all your negativity to go away into the egg. But usually you do it when someone is f—ing with you to get what the person is doing off of you. You crack it in a crossroad and you walk away and you don’t look back. That s— works.”

As news of Banks’ Instagram story spread, many fans shared their reactions on Twitter — in a mix of both humorous and shocking messages.

Azealia Banks' landlord just checked instagram pic.twitter.com/ezxl2yrH4L — Dennis Halstead (@Dennis_BurnHall) December 30, 2016

When you hear Azealia Banks has been sacrificing chickens in her closet for three years pic.twitter.com/AZOEY4lWbg — Mike T (@majtague) December 30, 2016

The “212” singer has been involved in her fair share of controversy in her past. Most recently, she filed a police report against actor Russell Crowe, claiming he had assaulted her and kicked her out of his hotel room during an intimate dinner party in October.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office did not move forward with prosecution “due to lack of sufficient evidence.” In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, several witness told the D.A.’s office that Banks was actually the assaultive party.

Banks has also found herself at odds with stars like Zayn Malik, Sarah Palin and Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson in the past.