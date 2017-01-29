Azealia Banks Defends Trump and Attacks Rihanna: ‘You Really Need to Shut Up and Sit Down’

Rihanna has found herself in another Azealia Banks social media battle.

On Sunday, Banks responded after the Barbados-born singer shared her grievances about President Donald Trump‘s controversial executive order that temporarily bans refugees from entering the U.S. and temporarily bars nationals from seven Muslim countries.

“Disgusted,” Rihanna wrote on Twitter Saturday. “The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

Banks, who is perhaps best known for her 2014 hit “212,” decided to bite back at Rihanna, who she said shouldn’t “chastise” the president.

“As far as rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down,” Banks, 25, wrote. “Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people. Hoping the president fails is like getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes. What makes you think, the the USA is going to enter the Middle East destroy a bunch of shit and pull out without any real repercussions ????”

Apparently in response to Banks’ rant, the eight-time Grammy winner shared a black-and-white photo of herself with the caption, “the face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens.” The hashtags are likely in reference to Banks’ controversial video where she showed herself cleaning up what she claimed was blood from years of sacrificing chickens in her closet. She claimed the sacrifices were part of her practice as a witch.

Banks promptly shared a screenshot of the star’s post — which she curiously decided to “like” on Instagram — and said, “What rihanna meant was …. “I GREW UP PLAYING SOCCER IN A DIRT YARD WITH A COCONUT AND OPEN MY LEGS FOR ANY AND EVERY MOTHERF—KER WHO I THINK I CAN GET TO WRITE ME SONGS OR BUY ME DRUGS. I CAN BARELY PERFORM BECAUSE I LINE MY BROWN BLUNTS WITH CRYSTAL METH AND AM OFTEN VERY WINDED ON STAGE.”

A couple hours later, Rihanna shared an image of a person with the American flag covering their face. She captioned the post, “the face you make when you screaming in an empty room.”

And again, Banks took a screengrab and claimed Rihanna’s post as a direct hit at her.

“You’re clearing listening and responding to each and every post,” she wrote. “These pop stars love me.”

Shortly after, Banks’ Instagram attacks continued with a video that said, “Rihanna plz stop being stupid and read some books. I beg you.” During the clip, Banks can be heard dissecting the 28-year-old star’s Instagram posts. Above all of Rihanna’s comments about Trump, Banks was stuck on Rihanna’s hashtag, “#ilovenuggets.”

In a subsequent video, she uses explicit language and offers to make Rihanna chicken nuggets. But that invitation is undoubtedly a genuine one, as she captioned the offering with a knife emoji.

And in what appears to be the end of the hours-long war of words, both women ended their stream of posts with very different messages.

Banks shared an image of a witch with the caption, “I Am A Witch, don’t push me. Knocking me down is the easy part. If you want me to stay there trust me, you will need back up.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna reflected on her time in Malawi on a charity trip.

“Met the bravest, most humble kids and young women this week! I can’t wait to share more! #CLF #GC #GPE,” she wrote, sharing a photo of herself and countless Malawian schoolchildren.