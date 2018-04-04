Azealia Banks' 2015 'Boob-Biting' Assault Case Dismissed as Rapper Pleads Guilty

Azealia Banks has finally wrapped up a two-year-old assault case stemming from a titillating night in 2015 when she bit the breast of a nightclub bouncer.

The 26-year-old rapper pled guilty to disorderly conduct in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, the New York Daily News reports. According to the outlet, Judge Angela Badamo dismissed the misdemeanor assault charge after Banks completed an anger management training course — sufficient grounds to have the charges withdrawn.

The case was revisited several weeks earlier after Banks failed to provide proper paperwork proving that she had completed the required classes.

Banks’ attorney Jess Berkowitz has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The initial incident occurred just after midnight on Dec. 15, 2015, when Banks began punching a female bouncer outside the New York City club Up&Down when she was denied entry into an invite-only party for the venue’s owner. Sources told the New York Post‘s Page Six that this escalated to spitting at the guard and “biting her in the boob.” She reportedly arrested at the scene and taken to a nearby precinct where she was held on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault.

Julien Hekimian/Getty

The “212” singer has been involved in her fair share of controversy in her past. In October 2016, she filed a police report against actor Russell Crowe, claiming he had assaulted her and kicked her out of his hotel room during an intimate dinner party in October.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office did not move forward with prosecution “due to lack of sufficient evidence.” In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, several witnesses told the D.A.’s office that Banks was actually the assaultive party.

Banks has also found herself at odds with stars like Zayn Malik, Sarah Palin and Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson in the past.

Banks also claims to practice witchcraft — which caused her to run afoul of animal rights organizations. In 2016 she shared graphic videos showing a room where she admitted to practicing “three years worth of brujería” (the Spanish word for witchcraft). The space showed what appeared to be evidence of animal sacrifices.

Panning the camera around what looks to be a closet in Banks’ apartment, the walls are covered with what appeared to be hardened stains of blood — while a mix of feathers and a black substance cover the room’s wood floors. It also looks like at least two dead chickens can be seen on the floor.

“The amount of crap that’s about to come off my floor right now guys? Oh my God,” she explains in the video. “You know I got to scrape all this s— up. I’ve got my sandblaster, and my goggles — it’s about to go down.”

“Real witches do real things,” she added.