It’s not complicated — Avril Lavigne is preparing to release new music.

The 32-year-old Canadian singer took to Twitter Thursday to thank fans for their patience — and to reveal that she has new music in the works!

“To my fans,” Lavigne began. “I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!!”

“You only deserve my best effort and that’s what I’m going to deliver!” Lavigne added. “I can’t wait to share the new music I’m working on, I promise it’ll be here before you know it!! Love you, Avril.”

Lavigne’s last studio album was 2013’s Avril Lavigne, making her upcoming album her newest project in four years. In March, the “Sk8er Boi” singer revealed her fans would get new music sometime in 2017, announcing on Instagram that she had signed a record deal with BMG.

Incredibly excited to be a part of the @bmg_us family and be working with them on the release of #AL6! So excited to share more with you guys in the coming weeks! A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:00am PST

“At this point my career and in my life, I just wanted to put fresh energy around me and I feel like I’m having somewhat of a rebirth in my life. I’ve been faced with a lot, gone through a lot emotionally,” she wrote in a statement.

“The whole writing process has been therapeutic and empowering. This album is a natural process for me and it’s coming from a very honest place. My hope is that it is an inspiration to many people.”

This upcoming album will be her sixth. She first teased the collection last year when she wrote a note to fans thanking them for their support after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014. “I can’t wait to open up and share my heart with you! I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It’s going to be an amazing 2017!” she wrote on Instagram.