Avril Lavigne is back in action.

The Canadian singer took the stage for the first time in nearly three years over the weekend, joining ex Chad Kroeger and his band Nickelback to perform their hit single “Rockstar” at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

“You never know who will join us for ‘Rockstar’ karaoke,” the band wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of Lavigne onstage. “And tonight we got super lucky with these two rockstars. It just might be you next!”

Throughout their Feed The Machine North American tour, Nickelback has invited fans onstage to perform the 2006 track with them.

You never know who will join us for 'Rockstar' karaoke. And tonight we got super lucky with these two rockstars. It just might be you next! pic.twitter.com/OFPAM6W3Vb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) September 9, 2017

Lavigne, 32, shared video from her cameo to social media as well, writing, “Impromptu performance of ‘Rockstar’ with @nickelback last night in Los Angeles.”

“Good to be back on stage,” she added. “Feeling excited, happy and grateful. #feedthemachinetour #family.”

Impromptu performance of "Rockstar" with @nickelback last night in Los Angeles. Good to be back on stage! Feeling excited, happy and grateful. #feedthemachinetour #family A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Lavigne last toured her own music in August 2014. Since then, she’s mostly stayed out of the spotlight while battling Lyme disease.

Just last month though, Lavigne revealed that she’s currently working on a new album – her first since 2013’s Avril Lavigne – sharing on Twitter, “I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!!”

“You only deserve my best effort and that’s what I’m going to deliver!” Lavigne added. “I can’t wait to share the new music I’m working on, I promise it’ll be here before you know it!! Love you, Avril.”

RELATED VIDEO: What Is The Grammy Bounce? (No, It’s Not A Dance Move)

Lavigne and Kroeger separated back in 2015, but have remained close – even joining each other in the studio and on the red carpet. The couple was married for two years before calling it quits.