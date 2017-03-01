Avril Lavigne Announces New Album Coming This Year

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Avril Lavigne has some exciting news for fans. The Canadian singer announced via Instagram Wednesday that she’s signed a record deal with BMG, and is currently working on her sixth album which will be released later this year.

Lavigne shared the news in a personal video where she’s seen sitting at a piano and, later, playing guitar. While discussing the inspiration behind her new music, she called the album “a reflection of my journey over the last few years.”

In a statement, she also said, “At this point in my career and in my life, I just wanted to put fresh energy around me and I feel like I’m having somewhat of a rebirth in my life. I’ve been faced with a lot, gone through a lot emotionally. The whole writing process has been therapeutic and empowering. This album is a natural process for me and it’s coming from a very honest place. My hope is that it is an inspiration to many people.”

Incredibly excited to be a part of the @bmg_us family and be working with them on the release of #AL6! So excited to share more with you guys in the coming weeks! A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:00am PST

This will be Avril Lavigne’s first album since her self-titled release in 2013. She first teased the collection last year when she wrote a note to fans thanking them for their support after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014. “I can’t wait to open up and share my heart with you! I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It’s going to be an amazing 2017!” she wrote on Instagram.