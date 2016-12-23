Avril Lavigne Calls Out Mark Zuckerberg for 'Bullying' Nickelback

Avril Lavigne fired back at Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg after he made a joke at the expense of Canadian rock band Nickelback.

The 32-year-old singer, who split from Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in 2015, came to the band’s defense on Thursday in a Tweet.

Zuckerberg made a joke at the band’s expense in a YouTube video on Tuesday, in which he promoted his home A.I. assistant Jarvis, voiced by Morgan Freeman.

While demonstrating how the A.I. helps with every day tasks in the home, Zuckerberg asked Jarvis to play “some good Nickelback songs.”

“I’m afraid I can’t do that,” Jarvis said. “There are no good Nickelback songs.”

“Good. That was actually a test,” Zuckerberg responded. “How about just play some songs that our whole family likes.”

The moment didn’t seem to sit well with Lavigne, who posted a message to “Mark” on Twitter.

“Many people use your products — some people love them and some people don’t. Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste,” she tweeted. “When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums.”

While they may be separated, Kroeger and Lavigne remain friends. The “Complicated” singer posted a photo of the two reuniting in the recording studio on Instagram earlier this year.