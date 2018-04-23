Four years after a Lyme disease diagnosis threatened to sideline her music career, Avril Lavigne is making a major return to the spotlight.

The 33-year-old Canadian rocker made her first red carpet appearance in two years on Friday at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles. While there, she spoke to Entertainment Tonight‘s Lauren Zima about her present health and exciting future plans.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” said Lavigne, who also sits on the board of directors for the Nancy Davis Foundation for Multiple Sclerosis. “It’s been a long time for me to be able to be here, and I’m making a record right now. I have my life back, which is amazing. It’s something I continue to work at every day. And [I’m] just grateful to be making music.”

She went on to say that her new album, the first since her 2013 eponymous disc, will be due out shortly. “I’ve written a really powerful record, [a] really emotional album sort of reflecting where I am today. I’m going to release that this year. I’m actually going to be done in two weeks.”

Lavigne first teased the album on Christmas Day 2016 with an Instagram in which she also expressed her gratitude to those who supported her throughout her illness.

“I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme disease over the past two years,” she captioned a rainbow-hued photo of herself seated at a grand piano. “It hasn’t just been a hard battle but it’s also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally.”

Speaking to ET on Friday, she elaborated on the new direction of her music. “I write all of my songs and I always have, and these songs are different. I’m just sort of writing about what I’m going through now.”

Lavigne was first diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014, and the star has often been candid about the toll the illness has taken on her life.

“I was bedridden for five months,” she revealed to PEOPLE the following year. “I felt like I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t talk and I couldn’t move.”

But gradually she made her way back to music. Last September she performed onstage for the first time in nearly three years, joining ex-husband Chad Kroeger and his band Nickelback to perform their hit single “Rockstar” at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Lavigne shared video from her cameo to social media, writing, “Impromptu performance of ‘Rockstar’ with @nickelback last night in Los Angeles.”

“Good to be back on stage,” she added. “Feeling excited, happy and grateful. #feedthemachinetour #family.”

Lavigne has since been spotted stepping out with J.R. Rotem, a Los Angeles-based record producer.