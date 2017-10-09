Avril Lavigne and Record Producer J.R. Rotem Hold Hands During L.A. Date Night

There’s nothing complicated here!

Avril Lavigne was all smiles on Sunday as she stepped out for a romantic dinner at The Nice Guy with record producer J.R. Rotem.

Lavigne, 33, and the 42-year-old held hands as they left the popular Los Angeles eatery. The pair were were dressed casually, with Rotem wearing dark pants and a t-shirt over a long-sleeved shirt.

Meanwhile, the “I’m With You” singer opted for a large, black hoodie with brown boots.

In late August, Rotem and Lavigne shared photos with each other to their respective Instagram accounts, with the former writing of the pop star, “Bae putting in that work.”

Bae putting in that work 🎤 A post shared by JONATHAN "J.R." ROTEM 🇮🇱 (@jrotem) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Recording last night with @jrotem A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

The sweet outing comes nearly a month after Lavigne returned to the stage for the first time in three years. Last month, the Canadian singer joined her ex Chad Kroeger and his band Nickelback to perform their hit single “Rockstar” at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

You never know who will join us for 'Rockstar' karaoke. And tonight we got super lucky with these two rockstars. It just might be you next! pic.twitter.com/OFPAM6W3Vb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) September 9, 2017

Lavigne shared a video from her cameo to social media, writing, “Impromptu performance of ‘Rockstar’ with @nickelback last night in Los Angeles. Good to be back on stage. Feeling excited, happy and grateful. #feedthemachinetour #family.”

Kroeger and Lavigne separated back in 2015 after two years of marriage. However, the former couple has remained close – even joining each other in the studio and on the red carpet.

The star has been slowly returning to the spotlight in the last year. She revealed in August that she’s currently working on a new album – her first since 2013’s Avril Lavigne.

“I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!!” she announced in an Instagram post then.

Last week, the star gave an update on the new album via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in a recording booth.

“Time to make ROCK #music#Album6 #AL6 #fenderguitar,” she wrote alongside the shot.