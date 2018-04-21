Avicii Remembered by Thousands at Coachella in the Wake of His Death: 'We'll Miss You,' Said Kygo

The memory of superstar deejay Avicii, who was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday, is living on during the second weekend of Coachella Music Festival.

Hours after news broke, thousands of music fans hit the Indio, California, festival grounds where performer after performer took time to recognize the major loss to the music community.

Fellow star Deejay Kygo took to the main stage on Friday night and ended his set with an emotional tribute to Avicii.

“Coachella, I think most of you guys have heard but today is a very sad day for music. Earlier today I got the news that Avicii passed away only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration and he was the reason I started making electronic music so I don’t think I would’ve been on this stage tonight if it wasn’t for him. I know he’s inspired millions of other producers out there. So I want to end my set tonight with my favorite Avicii song,” Kygo told the crowd as he closed his performance by playing Avicii’s 2017 single, “Without You.”

“In honor of Avicii I want you to dance and sing along and let’s celebrate the life of a true musical genius,” he added.

There was also a brief moment of silence as the screens near the stage projected an image of Avicii along with the words, “Rest in Peace We Will Miss You 1989 – 2018.”

It’s the latest in an outpouring of tributes from stars and fans alike.

Shortly after hearing the devastating news, musicians including fellow producers like Calvin Harris, Zedd, Tiësto, Deadmau5, DJ Snake and Marshmello as well as many singers, including Liam Payne and Charlie Puth, mourned the loss of the 28-year-old.

Zedd wrote, “No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away….Thoughts go out to his family and friends…”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Avicii’s rep said, “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

A cause of death has not been released.

The Coachella festival continues through the weekend with a second performance by Beyoncé on Saturday.