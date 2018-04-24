Avicii’s sudden death at age 28 has cast his millions of fans and the EDM community into mourning, but the loss is much more acute for the superstar deejay’s former girlfriend, Canadian model Racquel Bettencourt, better known as Racquel Natasha.

The pair dated for over a year, and reportedly even shared a home together in California before going their separate ways in December 2014.

In an Instagram note written directly to the “Levels” hitmaker — born Tim Bergling— Bettencourt reflected on the time they shared together.

“My heart is broken,” the emotional message begins. “Tim, it feels like it was just yesterday when we were inseparable. We talked and laughed till sunrise. It was us against the world. Memories to last a lifetime.”

RELATED: Avicii ‘Hated Being a Celebrity’ and Had ‘Aged Significantly’ Over the Last Few Years: Friends

The couple dated throughout some of Avicii’s most difficult health struggles, during which time he suffered a blocked gallbladder and ruptured appendix. Doctors attributed the ailments to the alcohol he used to self-medicate his anxiety and fuel his high-octane lifestyle.

“Through all of our ups and downs I wanted nothing more than to make sure you were healthy and happy and be there for you every step of the way,” Bettencourt continued. “Give you life, something to look forward to, but the universe had different plans for us. I know how hard you struggled and tried. I tried everything I could.”

Avicii Johnny Nunez/WireImage

RELATED: Avicii’s Family Thanks Fans 3 Days After His Death: ‘So Grateful for Everyone Who Loved His Music’

She added that even after their breakup, the warm feelings for him continued.

“Thank you for showing me and teaching me what true love feels like. Taking me along with you through your journey. The bond, and connection we shared was so pure and real, I don’t think it ever really truly broke. It has always been and will always be in my heart forever. It was far too soon for you, so gifted and so special. You were the biggest part of my life and played a huge role, I will forever cherish those moments. I just want you to know that I never stopped having love for you.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Bettencourt is just one of many who have paid tribute to the late artist, who was found dead in his Muscat, Oman hotel room on Friday.

Shortly after hearing the devastating news, musicians including fellow producers like Calvin Harris, Zedd, Tiësto, Deadmau5, DJ Snake and Marshmello as well as many singers, including Liam Payne and Charlie Puth, mourned his loss.

RELATED: Avicii Dead at 28 — A Look Back at 7 of His Biggest Hits, from ‘Levels’ to ‘Wake Me Up’

Avicii Rich Polk/Getty

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x,” wrote Harris.

Wrote Zedd, “No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away….Thoughts go out to his family and friends…”

“My heartfelt condolences to Tim’s family and close friends. I can’t express how deeply sad I am. Meeting him changed my life,” wrote “Wake Me Up” collaborator Aloe Blacc. “He was an amazingly talented person and it hurts so bad that he’s gone.”

“Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like,” wrote Puth. “@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.”

RELATED: Avicii Dead at 28: Inside the Superstar Deejay’s Chronic Health Struggles

Avicii Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Although a cause of death has yet to be released regarding the deejay’s death, the Royal Oman Police told CNN they had ruled out any suspicion of foul play.

“Two postmortems were carried out … and we can confirm that there is no criminal suspicion in the death,” authorities told the outlet.

Police previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Avicii’s body will be flown home to Sweden this week.