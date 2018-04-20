See One of the Last Photos of Swedish Deejay Avicii Taken 6 Days Before His Sudden Death

Six days before his sudden death, Swedish deejay Avicii appeared happy and healthy while posing for photos with fans at a resort in Muscat.

“Managed to get a photo with @avicii last night,” wrote one fan, Kelly Lee Brock, on Instagram. “What a way to end my birthday weekend.”

Brock shared another selfie on Friday after news of Avicii’s death was announced. “RIP @avicii, can’t believe I got to meet you in Muscat just 6 days ago, far too young to go.”

The resort Avicii was visiting also thanked the star three days ago on Instagram. “Thank you @avicii for coming to Muscat Hills Resort, we hope you had a great time!” the hotel captioned a series of fan photos.

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, was found dead at 28 Friday afternoon in Muscat, Oman. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his rep confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th.”

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” continued the statement.

A cause of death has not been released.

He announced his retirement from touring in early 2016 with a lengthy letter to fans on his website. Avicii suffered from ongoing health problems, including acute pancreatitis which caused him to have his gallbladder and appendix removed four years ago.

In an interview in 2013 with PEOPLE, the entertainer reflected on the toll touring had taken on him.

“I’m tired, really tired,” he said. “I’ve been at it since I was 17, 18 years old … touring pretty much nonstop, 300 shows a year. It’s been very hectic. The [schedule] has been stripped down a lot for the upcoming couple of months and I’m not going to be doing that much, just doing some promos, a couple of shows, but no heavy touring. I need a break.”

Avicii broke out with his smash hit “Levels” and also produced massive songs including “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother.”