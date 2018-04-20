Calvin Harris, Liam Payne, Charlie Puth and More Remember Avicii: 'Too Young and Way Too Soon'

Musicians are mourning Avicii after the Swedish deejay and producer was found dead on Friday morning, at the age of 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his rep confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th.”

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” the rep continued.

Avicii Christopher Polk/Getty

Shortly after hearing the devastating news, musicians including fellow producers like Calvin Harris, Zedd, Deadmau5, DJ Snake and Marshmello as well as many singers, including Liam Payne and Charlie Puth, mourned the loss of the 28-year-old.

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x,” wrote Harris.

Wrote Zedd, “No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away….Thoughts go out to his family and friends…”

“Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like,” wrote Puth. “@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.”

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away….💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends… — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words…Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii 😦 Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace, Avicii.

We lost a legend. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) April 20, 2018

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii 🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018

#RIPAVICII Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

I’m crying on the airplane. I hope I don’t make the passengers nervous. #RIPAVICII — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018

Avicii contributed incredible art to this world. devastated to hear about this. Rest In Peace. X — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace @Avicii My heart goes out to your family at this difficult time. x — Craig David (@CraigDavid) April 20, 2018

OH MY GOD 😭 wow… I’m speechless. May you Rest In Peace my dear Tim 💔 RT @TMZ: #BREAKING: Avicii Has Died at 28 #RIP https://t.co/dvE4cgk9BY — Laidback Luke (@LaidbackLuke) April 20, 2018

So many of us wouldn't be where we are without @Avicii . Thank you for what you did in your time here. RIP — louis (@LouisTheChild) April 20, 2018

Cant believe we lost one of the greatest music influencers of our time. Way too young to leave. Thank you for everything @Avicii Rest In Peace — Deorro (@Deorro) April 20, 2018

I cannot express enough that @Avicii revolutionized dance music, and effortlessly. An unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come. We love you Tim. — ▽ (@3LAU) April 20, 2018

No @Avicii … I can’t even begin to comprehend this. I adore you and I loved traveling and touring Europe with you. You were my friend and a beautiful person. Vegas and Ibiza memories will always be so special to me. RIP you were magic. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 20, 2018

RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers– https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 20, 2018

RELATED: Avicii, Swedish Deejay and ‘Wake Me Up’ Hitmaker, Dead at 28

In early 2016, Avicii announced his retirement from touring in a lengthy letter to fans on his website.

“I will however never let go of music — I will continue to speak to my fans through it, but I’ve decided this 2016 run will be my last tour and last shows. Let’s make them go out with a bang!” he said in the letter. “One part of me can never say never, I could be back…but I won’t be right back.”

Avicii Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The 28-year-old also suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis which caused him to have his gallbladder and appendix removed four years ago.

Avicii broke out with his smash hit “Levels” and also produced massive songs including “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother.”