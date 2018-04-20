Calvin Harris, Liam Payne, Charlie Puth and More Remember Avicii: 'Too Young and Way Too Soon'

Musicians are mourning Avicii after the Swedish deejay and producer was found dead on Friday morning, at the age of 28.
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his rep confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th.”
“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” the rep continued.
Shortly after hearing the devastating news, musicians including fellow producers like Calvin Harris, Zedd, Deadmau5, DJ Snake and Marshmello as well as many singers, including Liam Payne and Charlie Puth, mourned the loss of the 28-year-old.
“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x,” wrote Harris.
Wrote Zedd, “No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away….Thoughts go out to his family and friends…”
“Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like,” wrote Puth. “@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.”
In early 2016, Avicii announced his retirement from touring in a lengthy letter to fans on his website.
“I will however never let go of music — I will continue to speak to my fans through it, but I’ve decided this 2016 run will be my last tour and last shows. Let’s make them go out with a bang!” he said in the letter. “One part of me can never say never, I could be back…but I won’t be right back.”
The 28-year-old also suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis which caused him to have his gallbladder and appendix removed four years ago.
Avicii broke out with his smash hit “Levels” and also produced massive songs including “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother.”