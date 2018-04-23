Avicii's Family Thanks Fans 3 Days After His Death: 'So Grateful for Everyone Who Loved His Music'

Three days following the death of Swedish deejay Avicii, his family has released their first statement regarding the tragic loss.

“We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs,” they said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday.

“Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world. We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. With love, The Tim Bergling Family,” the statement concluded.

The 28-year-old deejay and producer (born Tim Bergling) was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday.

A cause of death has not been released.

The family’s statement comes two days after police confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that Avicii’s body will be flown to Sweden this week.

“He is survived by his parents, two brothers and sister — who are all completely devastated,” police said.

In the past, Avicii suffered from ongoing health problems, including acute pancreatitis which caused him to have his gallbladder and appendix removed four years ago.

Then in 2016, the Grammy-nominated artist announced his retirement from touring in a lengthy letter to fans on his website.

“We all reach a point in our lives and careers where we understand what matters the most to us,” he wrote. “For me it’s creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do. Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense — the studio.”

Adding, “The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new. Hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I do.”

Following news of Avicii’s death, his famous friends, including EDM deejays Calvin Harris, Zedd and Kygo, expressed their condolences on social media. Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia also mourned the loss of the star, who performed at their wedding in 2015.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news that Tim Bergling has died. We are grateful that we got to know him and admired him as an artist and the nice person he was,” the royal couple said in a statement.

“He made our wedding unforgettable with his amazing music. Our warmest thoughts go out to his family,” they continued.