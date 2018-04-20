Avicii Leaves Behind Constant Companion, Pup Liam, After Sudden Death: See Their Sweetest Photos

Avicii’s friends and fans around the world are mourning the superstar deejay after his sudden death, but there’s one four-legged pal who may be taking the loss especially hard: his pup Liam.

The entertainer, 28, kept a carefully curated Instagram account — but Liam was a constant star in his social media posts.

“A cuddle a day keeps the instinct away. (The hunting instinct.) (Just kidding.),” he captioned a sweet photo of Liam squirming in his lap earlier this year.

Just a month ago, the Swedish star shared a snap of Liam — who celebrated his first birthday last November — out on a hike with him and simply captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

Avicii also proudly showed off Liam’s new tricks, and his furry friend was often a point of discussion on social media with his fans. “Practice makes perfect,” he captioned a video of himself working on tricks with Liam.

Liam even accompanied dad to the recording studio and often traveled with the deejay.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his rep confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement on Friday. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

A cause of death has not been released.

In an interview in 2013 with PEOPLE, the entertainer — who suffered from ongoing health problems including acute pancreatitis — reflected on the toll touring had taken on him.

“I’m tired, really tired,” he said. “I’ve been at it since I was 17, 18 years old … touring pretty much nonstop, 300 shows a year. It’s been very hectic. The [schedule] has been stripped down a lot for the upcoming couple of months and I’m not going to be doing that much, just doing some promos, a couple of shows, but no heavy touring. I need a break.”

Avicii broke out with his smash hit “Levels” and also produced massive songs including “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother.”