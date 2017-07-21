Former Pentatonix Singer Avi Kaplan Delivers Cooler Than Cool Bluegrass Cover of Outkast’s ‘Hey Ya!’

Avi Kaplan announced that he was stepping back from Pentatonix in May, but now he’s back with his new solo project—Avriel & the Sequoias—and a new cover of a modern pop classic. Kaplan and Co. have served up a “cooler than cool” bluegrass version of Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

According to the 28-year-old vocal powerhouse, the idea to makeover the 2003 Speakerboxxx/The Love Below hit has been brewing for quite some time. “I had heard this folky version of “Hey Ya!”—like a slowed down acoustic version—a really long time ago on YouTube, probably years ago. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so cool. I would love to do a bluegrass version, because I feel it would really lend itself to it, just because of the way the chords are set up. And if you listen to the words, they kind of feel old and almost Western if you put that vibe on it,'” he explains. “So I always wanted to do it and I finally got the time, and I’m really excited with how it came out.”

The breezy-countrified sounds may seem far removed from what fans are used to hearing him sing in the Pentatonix days, but Kaplan says “folk Americana” is the music that “feels like home” for him.

“I’ve always been super super into folk music. I started out with Simon & Garfunkel, James Taylor and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and then I got into like Bon Iver, Jose Gonzalez and Iron & Wine and people like that,” he says. “That’s always been the music I wrote when I was growing up. I always wanted to be a folk artist. I was at the coffee shops around my home town and stuff and that was always my thing. Life goes, and I got really into other kinds of music and now I’m back to my roots.”

The roots run as deep as the ancient trees from which the band gets its name. “I grew up about 30 minutes away from Sequoia National Park, so that was my first introduction into nature, the largest trees in the world. That’s always stuck with me. Nature’s always been a huge part of my life.” Leading his own musical projects for the first time in the public eye, Kaplan knew he needed moniker that served as a honest reflection of himself. “Avriel is my full name that I never really go by, just because it’s always been tough for people to pronounce. So it’s my full name, and sequoias are where I came from. So it’s the truest version of me. It’s been really amazing to do music that’s from my heart.”

Avriel & the Sequoias’ cover of “Hey Ya!” is available on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.