Austin Mahone Flaunts Sculpted Six-Pack, Talks ‘Mature’ New Music in Sexy Magazine Spread

New year, new abs?

Austin Mahone stripped down for the upcoming issue of L’Uomo Vogue — showing off his sleek physique and opening up about his new music — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the sexy shots and interview.

“The new EP is definitely more mature than my past releases,” Mahone, 20, told L’Uomo Vogue of his latest mixtape, ForMe+You, which he dropped Dec. 30. “My fans have really grown up with me, and I think this EP shows that growth over the past couple of years. I worked on it out in Los Angeles, in different studio sessions with a couple of producers, which was great and super collaborative.”

The pop star’s new eight-song set includes feature guests such as Juicy J, 2 Chainz and Pitbull, who lends his vocals to the new singe “Lady.” But, a proud southern native, Mahone’s dream collaborator would offer a little more twang.

“I’m from San Antonio, Texas, originally and have been listening to George Strait since I was little, so he’s definitely a legend to me,” Mahone told the fashion glossy. “I would love to work with him.”

The teen idol — who has previously been linked to former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello and Becky G — kicked off his career in 2010, uploading cover videos on YouTube, before being discovered and signed by a major label.