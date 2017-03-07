Ashley Tisdale and Husband Christopher French Team Up on an Acoustic Cover of 'Shut Up and Dance'

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes … apparently, great acoustic cover songs.

Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French – who wed in 2014 – first posted a cover song together in October as part of the former High School Musical star’s “Music Sessions” videos on her YouTube channel.

Since their version of Paramore’s “Still Into You” was released, it’s been viewed 3.9 million times and Tisdale, 31, has gone on to post solo performances as well as a duet with her former HSM costar Vanessa Hudgens.

On Tuesday, Tisdale and French released their latest video together: a cover of one of their “favorite songs,” Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance.”

“Chris has such a talent at reinventing these songs and this all started from me wanting to give back something special to my fans,” Tisdale tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We never anticipated the incredible amount of support and positive feedback from something that has come so natural to us.”