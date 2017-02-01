Ashley Tisdale and Husband Christopher French Gaze Into Each Other’s Eyes for Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ Cover

Ashley Tisdale’s latest cover is anything but toxic.

The High School Musical alum took to her YouTube channel on Tuesday to share a stripped-down version of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” during a duet with her musician husband Christopher French on the guitar.

The video of the iconic 2003 pop tune was shared by Tisdale as part of her Music Sessions series, in which she covers several of her favorite hits from over the years–with the people she loves most, including bestie Vanessa Hudgens.

“I am so excited,” she says as she gleefully introduces the latest episode. “I grew up listening to Britney Spears. ‘Toxic’ is one of my favorite songs, and so I’m so excited for you guys to hear this.”

Keeping with the romance theme, she and French previously recorded a rendition of Paramore’s “Still Into You,” which racked in over 3.4 million views since it was shared in October.