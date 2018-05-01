Pieces of us!

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and husband Evan Ross are gearing up to give fans a glimpse of all the fun (and some struggles) that occur in their everyday life in the all-new docu-series Ashlee and Evan, E! Network announced on Tuesday.

As the son of soul icon Diana Ross and the sister of singer Jessica Simpson, viewers will witness Evan, 29, stepping back from acting and Ashlee, 33, diving into music again as they record their first duet album.

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross sit front row at the Zadig & Voltaire show during New York Fashion Week in September 2017. Richard Buxo/Splash News Online

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Fans will watch as the couple, who tied the knot at the Connecticut home of the groom’s mother on Aug. 31, 2014, confront challenges and boast success in their marriage and career, while balancing life as new parents to their 2-year-old daughter Jagger Snow.

And this isn’t Ashlee’s first reality TV rodeo. The singer previously starred in her sister and then-husband Nick Lachey’s series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica from 2003 until 2005, as well as her very own reality show The Ashlee Simpson Show from 2004 to 2005.