Ariana Grande Confirms She’s Back in the Studio and Working on New Music After Manchester

Ariana Grande fans hoping for new music from the “Break Free” singer are in luck!

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old songstress gave her Arianators a peek on her life in the studio, where she’s recording her first new music since the horrific bombing at her Manchester concert in May that left 22 dead and injured 250.

The look behind the curtain was inspired by blurry picture shared by a Grande fan site that claimed it was her working in the studio.

“I’m pretty sure dis is very old or fake,” Grande explained, screen-grabbing the post on her Instagram Stories account. “If u wanted confirmation that I’ve been workin why didn’t you just ask?”

She then went on to post a photo and video of herself hunched over a computer in the studio, seemingly mixing tracks.

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Shows Off Her New Grey (Not Silver!) Hair On Instagram

Grande suspended her tour immediately following the attack to honor the victims and their families. On June 4, 12 days after the bombing, she returned to Manchester to perform at the star-studded “One Love” tribute concert, which she and mega-manager Scooter Braun organized. Then, on June 7, she resumed her Dangerous Woman Tour — which wrapped on September 21.

“Ariana was nervous, of course, but she was also excited to get back on the road, and so were we,” Grande’s tour photographer Alfredo Flores told Refinery 29 in October. “We didn’t want terror to win, we didn’t want to live in fear, because that’s the whole point of terrorism,” said Flores, who notes Grande wanted to return to the stage to inspire fans.”

“I’m convinced that experience happened to Ariana Grande, specifically, for a reason. I can’t say that if it was another artist they wouldn’t have continued with the tour, but I do know that Ariana is super, super brave,” he added. “Her entire show is about spreading love, from beginning to end, so the fact that something that ugly happened on that tour, I feel like it happened for a reason. And she set an example for all of us that fear doesn’t have to win. I don’t know if that’s something every 24-year-old would be able to push through.”