Ariana Grande ‘Traumatized’ After Manchester Attack but Feels ‘This Isn’t About Her — It’s About the Victims’: Source

Ariana Grande is focusing on her fans.

The singer is “traumatized” after the terrorist attack at her Manchester concert on Monday, but she is more concerned about the victims, a Grande source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Right now, her main headspace and focus is the victims and how she can help. It’s less about her and her own state, and it’s more about them,” the source says of Grande, 23. “She’s alive, she’s safe. This isn’t about her — it’s about the victims.”

Shortly after the Grammy nominee’s U.K. show ended Monday night, an explosion caused by a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 119 near the Manchester Arena ticket office. Authorities have since identified Salman Abedi, 22, as a suspect, and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Another Grande insider previously told PEOPLE the star “loves her fans and is absolutely crushed and devastated as you can imagine. She can’t believe this happened. She just wants to be with her family and loved ones right now.”

In the hours following the attack, the singer took to Twitter to express her heartbreak, and on Tuesday, she and her mother Joan returned home to Boca Raton, Florida, where she had a somber reunion with boyfriend Mac Miller.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE Wednesday, Grande’s management announced her Dangerous Woman Tour has been suspended and six dates have been canceled to “pay our proper respects to those lost.”

“We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together,” the statement said.

Her manager Scooter Braun also mourned the loss of so many lives on Wednesday, writing on Instagram: “The last 48 hours have been beyond devastating. As a father I cannot express my sorrow and my rage at this cowardice act. These were children. They were attacked because of our way of life.”

“I am so so sorry to all those affected … As I stated last night let’s please hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in our hearts and prayers. From myself and my friend @arianagrande …We are with you Manchester. We will not let evil win! Never!”