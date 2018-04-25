Ariana Grande Is Taking Over The Tonight Show — See Jimmy Fallon’s Hilarious Announcement

Ariana Grande is taking over The Tonight Show!

The 24-year-old singer will join host Jimmy Fallon for a full hour of “talk, sketches, and a few surprises” on the hit NBC late night program, Tuesday, May 1.

Her appearance will also include the broadcast performance debut of Grande’s new single, “No Tears Left to Cry.”

Grande and Fallon used the single to help make the announcement in a hilarious Instagram post on Wednesday.

“As you’ve probably seen, I’ve been posting a bunch of my favorite videos from my fans singing ‘No Tears Left to Cry,’ ” Grande said in the clip, posted both to her Instagram Story and to Fallon’s Instagram account. “But I just want to quickly preface this next one ’cause it’s one of my favorites, definitely top three. And I think you’re going to love it too. Check it out!”

A parody of “No Tears Left to Cry” then played, with a very auto-tuned Fallon singing the news of Grande’s Tonight Show takeover.

“Yay see you May 1 on [The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon]!” Grande said next. “I can’t wait! ”

“No Tears Left to Cry” marks the first new music Grande has released since the Manchester bombing in May 2017, when a terrorist killed 22 people and injured more than 500 at one of the U.K. stops of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

Just weeks later, Grande returned to the U.K. for the star-studded One Love Manchester charity concert.

Since wrapping her tour in 2017, the Nickelodeon alum has maintained a relatively low profile. On New Year’s Eve, Grande confirmed that she was nearly done with an album when she posted a video of with bits of her new song, along with the caption “See You Next Year.”

She was back on the stage last month, for the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C.

Then on April 17, Grande sent her fans rocking from side-to-side when she teased that the new single would be coming that week. She dropped “No Tears Left to Cry” alongside a mind-bending Dave Meyers-directed music video.

Last weekend, Grande popped up at Coachella to sing the tune.

Meanwhile, Grande’s run on Fallon continues his tradition of doing fun stunts with music divas.

In October, Miley Cyrus did a week on the program. Earlier this month, Cardi B guest hosted an episode.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on NBC.