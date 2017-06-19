Ariana Grande Thanks Fans for ‘Wiping My Tears Away’ as She Ends European Leg of Tour

Ariana Grande posted a video over the weekend thanking her fans for their love and support after the European leg of her Dangerous Woman tour came to an end in Italy on Saturday.

“I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time,” Grande said in her caption.

Grande, 23, also mentioned how crucial her fans’ support during the tour has been to her healing process.

On May 22, a suicide bombing immediately after Grande’s show in Manchester, England killed 22 people and injured 59 others.

In wake of the tragedy, Grande suspended her tour, canceling shows in London and Switzerland.

On June 4, Grande hosted the “One Love Manchester” concert featuring Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and many more. The benefit concert raised $13 million for the victims of the attack, many of whom the popstar visited in the hospital.

She then resumed touring and completed the European leg through Portugal, Spain and Italy.

“I’m immensely grateful!!!!” Grande stressed in her post. “I hope you can feel my love wherever you are because I’m sending you all that I’ve got. See you soon.”

Grande continues her international tour through South America and Mexico in July before heading to Asia in August, and eventually Australia in September.