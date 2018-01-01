Ariana Grande Shares Breathy Vocals from Dreamy New Song

The dawn of a new year wasn’t the only thing to celebrate on Sunday night—because new Ariana Grande music is making its way into the world, too.

The pop star caused a frenzy among fans on the last day of 2017, teasing on Instagram a quick preview of breathy vocals presumably lifted from an upcoming song.

“See you next year,” Grande captioned the video, which features the “Into You” singer cooing what sounds like “You can feel it, feel it” over humming, chimes, and breathy harmonies.

Grande hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Dangerous Woman, which produced four singles and was certified platinum in the U.S. Previous full-length releases include 2014’s My Everything and 2013’s Yours Truly.

“Oh yeah, and I’m almost done with an album… which is pretty crazy,” Grande previously said of new material in a November 2016 Snapchat video. “I didn’t mean to make an album, and I don’t know if it’s done at all, but I just have a bunch of songs that I really like. I’ve just been working and creating and inspired.”

Listen to the short preview of what she’s been cooking above.