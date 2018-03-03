Ariana Grande has new music on the horizon.

The singer 24, previewed songs from her forthcoming fourth studio album in Los Angeles on Friday for her label Republic Records, manager Scooter Braun and mother Joan.

Grande shared a sneak peek of the listening party on Instagram Story with an ear and thought balloon emoji.

The upcoming musical project will be her first since the tragic terror attack at her Manchester Arena concert in England last May which Killed 22 people and injured more than 500.

“@arianagrande Wow wow wow,” Braun shared on Instagram along with Grande’s photo of the album preview event. “Damn, incredible!!” proud parent Joan tweeted around the same time as Braun and Grande posts.

Ariana Grande

Pharrell and Max Martin are the two main producers on the new album with Grande involved in the songwriting of most songs. Martin previously produced the Grammy nominee’s two biggest hits “Problem” and “Into You,” according to TMZ.

Grande first confirmed she was working on a possible album in December 2017 when she shared photos of her life in the recording studio mixing tracks.

RELATED: Liam Gallagher Takes Over Ill Ariana Grande’s Manchester Tribute at the BRITs

Scooter Braun

Damn, incredible !! — Joan Grande (@joangrande) March 2, 2018

RELATED: We Tried the Ariana Grande Stool Challenge — and It Wasn’t a Complete Disaster

News of the listening party comes weeks after Braun revealed Grande suffered from trauma after the Manchester attack and questioned whether she could sing her songs ever again.

“When she found out that fans of hers had died she was so sad. She cried for days,” said the longtime manager who also calls Justin Bieber, Karlie Kloss and Kanye West as clients.

Ariana Grande in September 2017 Kevin Mazur/Getty

“She felt everything — every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion because that’s who she is,” he continued. “The terrorist made a mistake… they picked the wrong goddamn show. Because if they thought we were going to roll over they don’t know Ariana and they don’t know me.”

No release date has been announced for Grande’s new music and album.