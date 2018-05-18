Ariana Grande has some of the best vocal pipes in the business, and during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon she offered encouragement to fans with singing aspirations.

Jimmy Fallon teamed up with the “Dangerous Woman” diva to surprise some Arianators backstage at the NBC studios in New York’s Rockefeller Center. Believing that they were filming a fan compilation video, the unsuspecting individuals began belting out Grande’s hit “One Last Time” — only to be shocked mid-song by the singer herself!

Some screamed. Some laughed. Some kept right on singing. There were hugs, there were tears, and there were a few impromptu duets featuring Grande and some very surprised vocal hopefuls.

The 24-year-old star was definitely busy during her visit to The Tonight Show on May 1, where she appeared for the entire episode. It was there she debuted her new single, “No Tears Left to Cry” for the first time on television, after dropping it just days earlier.

In addition, she performed a special version of the song, accompanied by Fallon and The Roots on Nintendo Labo‘s line of cardboard instruments.

She also spilled major secrets about her upcoming album, including its title — Sweetener — and its summer release date, July 20.

“It is called Sweetener because it’s kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone’s life or somebody else who brings light to your life or sweetens the situation,” Grande said.

The album, and its lead single, mark the first new music Grande has released since the Manchester bombing in May 2017, when a terrorist killed 22 people at one of the U.K. stops of her Dangerous Woman Tour. Grande will next perform at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, airing at 8 p.m. on NBC.