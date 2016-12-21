Hallelujah! Ariana Grande and Stevie Wonder Star in Soulful New ‘Faith’ Music Video

Ariana Grande and Stevie Wonder have teamed up for a gospel-tinged duet — and we’re “into” it!

On Tuesday, the singers released the music video for “Faith,” their swagged-up, soulful contribution to the new Sing soundtrack, which was nominated for a 2017 Golden Globe.

In the colorful clip, Grande, 23, is seen skipping down the sidewalk while the animated movie’s characters appear as graffiti on brick walls. She joins the music icon, 66, at a piano onstage, where they belt out the retro-inspired jam.

“Faith” isn’t the first song on which Grande has flaunted her flair for dramatic throwbacks: On her Grammy-nominated new album Dangerous Woman, she channels Aretha Franklin on the horn-backed “Greedy” in addition to collaborating with Macy Gray on the duet “Leave Me Lonely.”

Sing is in theaters Sunday, while its soundtrack is available now.