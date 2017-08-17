Ariana Grande Asks ‘Am I Old?’ After Fans Mistake Her Spice Girls’ Tweets for a New Song Leak

forever m00d #forgotthebridge #imissagoodharmonicasolo A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 15, 2017 at 2:49am PDT

Ariana Grande showed off her girl power on Tuesday, posting a video of herself singing the Spice Girls‘ 1996 hit “Say You’ll Be There” to Instagram.

The song may be Grande’s “forever mood” (as she wrote in the caption), but it sure confused the heck out of her fans when she tweeted the tune’s lyrics.

“I’m . . . giving you evvvvvverything,” the 24-year-old singer wrote in one tweet, following it up quickly with another stating, “Alll that joooooooy can bring, this i swear.”

I'm…….. giving you evvvvvverything — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 15, 2017

alll that joooooooy can bring, this i swear — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 15, 2017

Immediately, the “Side to Side” singer’s followers wondered if she was revealing new information about her upcoming fourth studio album.

“IS THAT TEA? R U SPILLING TEA RN?” one excited fan asked, wondering if Grande was sending out “LYRICS?”

That didn’t sit well with Grande, who sent out another tweet minutes later to clear things up.

omg they're spice girls lyrics not A4 tea am i old — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 15, 2017

“Omg they’re spice girls lyrics not A4 tea,” she wrote, assuring her followers that her fourth studio album (A4, for slang) wasn’t being scooped.

“Am i old?” she wondered, curious if she was aging herself.

Of course, Grande herself is barely old enough to remember the Spice Girls when they first came out. The star was born in 1993 — and was 7 when the Spice Girls disbanded in the wake of Geri Halliwell’s departure from the group.

Since then, Halliwell, Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, and Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham have all gone on to find solo success, in and out of music. They most recently reunited for a performance at the closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics.

And while some of Grande’s fans are clearly still getting to know the “Wannabe” singers, they’re not the only ones getting an education.

In July, Beckham shared a video of her only daughter Harper, 6, playing with the girl group’s set of ’90s dolls — explaining that Harper had just learned about her mom’s pop-star past.

“Harper loves her Spice Girls dolls,” the fashion designer wrote on another shot of the dolls themselves, each decked out in their iconic outfits.