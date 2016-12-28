Ariana Grande Slams Male Fan Who 'Objectified' Her: 'I Am Not a Piece of Meat'

Ariana Grande took to Twitter on Tuesday to address an incident she experienced with a fan while out with boyfriend and rapper Mac Miller.

The 23-year-old singer wrote about getting food with Miller and meeting a young boy who “was loud and excited” and telling Miller he was “a big fan.”

“I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said ‘ariana is sexy as hell man i see you, i see you hitting that!!!'” the “Dangerous Woman” singer wrote.

“This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I feel sick and objectified,” Grande continued. “I was also sitting right there when he said it.”

The Grammy-nominee asserted that she experiences moments like these “all the time” and that they “contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy.”

“I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure,” she added. “I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”

This is not the first time Grande has slammed sexist double standards toward her or other women. In Billboard‘s May cover story, the “Side to Side” singer cited tweets from a U.K. radio station that praised Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik for shirtless photo shoots but shamed Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian.

“If you’re going to rave about how sexy a male artist looks with his shirt off, and a woman decides to get in her panties or show her boobies for a photo shoot, she needs to be treated with the same awe and admiration,” she said.

In November 2015, she schooled two Los Angeles deejays for sexist questions about whether she’d choose her phone over using makeup.

The former Victorious star responded: “Is this what you think girls have trouble choosing between? Is this men assuming that’s what girls would have to choose between?”

@xxTirzaJessxx that's the thing. women expressing sexuality is often mistaken for "hi come disrespect me!!!!".. & that's just not the case. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

Following her tweet on Tuesday night, Grande took time to respond to fan questions, such as one social media user who called her out for objectifying herself in her music and being “a tad hypocritical.”

Grande cleared the air and responded, writing, “that’s the thing. women expressing sexuality is often mistaken for “hi come disrespect me!!!!” .. & that’s just not the case.”

She continued: “women (and men) can express themselves however they’d like !!! even loving sex!! this is not an invitation to be disrespected.”