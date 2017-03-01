Ariana Grande Slams ‘Diva’ Labels: People Call Women B—es for ‘Being Strong and Using Their Voice’

Ariana Grande is a “Dangerous Woman” who doesn’t like labels.

“A lot of times, women are labeled as a bitch or a diva for having a vision and being strong and using their voice, and it’s just not the case,” the “Side to Side” singer says in her new Cosmopolitan cover story. “You can be strong and be friendly. [We] don’t have to be just one thing.”

A fervent feminist, the 23-year-old Grammy nominee is inspired by another “Unapologetic Bitch”: Madonna.

“I have the utmost respect for that woman,” Grande, who has previously collaborated with the pop icon, told the glossy. “I love her with every ounce of my being, and not just because I’m obsessed with her entire discography. I’m so inspired by her bravery and her strength. I can look at her and not be scared to be strong.”

Something else the former Nickelodeon star isn’t afraid of? Being alone.

“I’ve never looked at love as something that I need to complete me,” Grande — who’s currently on her critically-acclaimed Dangerous Woman Tour — added in her cover spread. “I would like to be complete on my own first and fall in love with somebody who is also complete. You can still celebrate and be totally obsessed with each other, but I want to feel a hundred percent myself so that I can love that person better.”

That person at the moment happens to be her two-time duet partner Mac Miller, with whom she released “The Way” in 2013 before being featured on his 2016 single “My Favorite Part.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande’s New “Boo” Mac Miller Gets Her Big Brother’s Approval

“I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent,” she told Cosmo of her new boo, with whom she went public in August. “We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time.”

Grande’s complete interview appears in the April 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan, on newsstands everywhere March 7.