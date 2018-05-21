Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Seeing Each Other: 'It's Very Casual,' Says Source

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are seeing each other, PEOPLE confirms.

A source tells PEOPLE that Grande and Davidson’s relationship “just started,” adding that “it’s very casual.”

A second source also confirms the news. Reps for Grande and Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

News of the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer’s new romance comes just weeks after PEOPLE confirmed Grande and Mac Miller, her boyfriend of nearly two years, had split.

“Ariana and Mac officially broke up right after Coachella weekend, but they ultimately struggled for a long time with their relationship, and it was basically over last year,” the first source adds.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

Grande and Davidson, both 24, have known each other since at least 2016, when the singer hosted Saturday Night Live.

During her opening monologue, the “Side by Side” singer joked about how she thought she was ready to get involved in a “real adult scandal” in order to “take her career to the next level.”

Towards the end of the comedy bit, Davidson came onstage, asking Grande if it was true that she was looking to “smoke some pot.”

“C’mon let’s smoke some crack man,” she countered.

Opening up about their breakup earlier this month, Grande wrote that the 26-year-old rapper — with whom she attended Coachella in late April — is still “one of my best friends and favorite people on the planet.”

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us,” she wrote on social media alongside a photo of the pair cuddling up together on a couch.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande

Grande — who delivered a show-stopping performance of “No Tears Left to Cry” at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday — will release her fourth studio album, Sweetener, on July 20.

Last week, the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, was arrested for a DUI and hit and run, after he struck a power pole in the San Fernando Valley with his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and fled the scene, a Los Angeles Police Department public information officer previously told PEOPLE.

After law enforcement officers matched the vehicle’s license plates to Miller’s address, they arrested him at his home; he was released later that morning and is set to appear in court on June 7.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande

Davidson confirmed that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David last week.

During a sneak peek of a video interview with Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg, the 24-year-old SNL cast member revealed, “We’re not together anymore.”

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson

“Very talented girl; she’ll be great, and she’ll be fine,” he added. “Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.”

When Rosenberg said, “you’re going to be okay,” Davidson responded, “yeah, probably,” before adding that of Cazzie, “she’ll be fine.”