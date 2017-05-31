How Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Concert Came to Be in Less Than 9 Days — New Details on Her Benefit Show

Ariana Grande promised she would return to Manchester, England to host a benefit concert for the victims of the deadly May 22 terrorist attack.

And as the June 4 show quickly approaches, new details have been revealed about just how Grande — who announced the show on May 26 — and her manager, Scooter Braun, organized the “One Love Manchester” event with the help of Festival Republic and SJM Concerts, two of the biggest promoters in the U.K.

“The idea to host this event came from Ariana,” Melvin Benn of Festival Republic explained to Billboard. “She was very traumatized after the attack, but it was very important to her to support the victims and show a level of defiance that stands up to this bloodlust and ambivalence towards innocent individuals and tells the terrorists that they are not going to stop us.”

The return to Manchester, less than two weeks after the bombing, will take place at the Old Trafford cricket ground. Ticket proceeds will go to the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” set up by Manchester City Council and the British Red Cross, aiding families and victims of the attack.

All fans who attended the original show are being offered free tickets to the benefit concert and must register by Wednesday on Ticketmaster.

General admission tickets — up to 45,000 — will go on sale through Ticketmaster beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. BST here.

“I didn’t anticipate Ariana wanting to step forward and play a concert so soon after the tragedy that happened,” Benn told Variety. “For such a young woman to have the bravery to stand up and do that, I think every act should take notice. By coming back, not just to get on stage, but to get back on stage in the city where it’s happened. It’s inspiring.”

In addition to Grande headlining the show, other acts expected to perform include Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That and Niall Horan.

According to Benn, Braun first pitched the idea for a benefit concert on May 26 and booked all the talent playing the show, with Coldplay being the first to commit. All performing acts will be joined on stage by a school choir made up of Manchester students.

As for security, organizers will be working closely with Greater Manchester Police and private security to ensure a safe show.

Benn recalled his conversation with Ian Hopkins, chief constable of GMP, telling Billboard: “[Hopkins] said, ‘This is an amazing thing that Ariana wants to do and it shows we’re not defeated, we’re standing together united.’ ”

It is expected there will be “more than double the security personnel” on the ground, according to Benn, who added that police will “resource this concert to an absolutely full level because they want people to feel safe attending events and visiting Manchester.”

The “One Love Manchester” show will be broadcast on BBC TV, BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks on June 4.