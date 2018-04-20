Ariana Grande has returned.

On Friday, the pop star dropped her new single “No Tears Left to Cry.”

The track is the first Grande, 24, has released since the Manchester bombing in May 2017, when a terrorist killed 22 people and injured more than 500 at one of the U.K. stops of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

The lyrics of the chorus include: “Right now I’m in a state of mind/ I wanna be in like all the time/ Ain’t got no tears left to cry/ So I’m pickin’ it up, I’m pickin’ up (oh yeah)/ I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up/ Oh I just want you to come with me/ We’re on another mentality/ Ain’t got no tears left to cry (so don’t cry)/ So I’m pickin’ it up, I’m pickin’ up (oh yeah)/ I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up.”

Grande also released the Dave Meyers-directed music video to accompany the single’s debut.

Ariana Grande WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Ariana Grande attends March For Our Lives on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)

RELATED: Ariana Grande Confirms New Single Will Drop This Friday and the Internet Is Going Crazy

After the bombing, Grande suspended her tour then, just weeks later, returned to the U.K. for the star-studded One Love Manchester charity concert. Since wrapping her tour last year, the Nickelodeon alum has maintained a relatively low profile, occasionally sharing snapshots from the studio as she prepares her upcoming fourth album.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Then this week, Grande returned to social media.

“Missed you,” she wrote Tuesday, teasing “No Tears” on Twitter and Instagram with a single teardrop emoji then the art for the single.

💧 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

missed you — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

Grande hasn’t dropped an album since 2016’s Dangerous Woman, which scored two Grammy nominations and several hits, including “Into You” and the smash Nicki Minaj collab “Side to Side.”