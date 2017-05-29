Ariana Grande’s Mother Speaks Out After Deadly Manchester Concert Bombing: ‘I Stand with You’

Ariana Grande‘s mother is joining their family in speaking out against “evil” following a deadly bombing at the pop star’s concert in Manchester, England, last week.

“This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow,” Joan Grande tweeted Monday afternoon. “I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!”

“My heart goes out to all the victims,” Joan continued. “Those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds. I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives!”

Joan was by her daughter’s side at Manchester Arena the night of May 22, when authorities say a 22-year-old man detonated an explosive near the ticket office outside, killing 22 and injuring more than 100 others. ISIS later claimed responsibility.

Ariana had just walked off stage when the bomb went off, and her mom helped usher young fans to safety, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

“Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester,” Joan wrote in her Monday tweet.

“I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay”

Ariana, 23, was deeply shaken by the attack, sources have said. She and her mom flew straight from Manchester to Boca Raton, Florida, where they had an emotional reunion with the Dangerous Woman singer’s boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Ariana took to Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the bombing to share her grief, writing that she was “broken” by what happened.

On Friday, she announced she would return to Manchester to host a benefit concert for the victims.

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better,” she wrote. “However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”