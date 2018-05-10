Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Have Split But Remain Good Friends

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have amicably split but will remain friends, PEOPLE confirms.

Miller, 26, and Grande, 24, first went public with their relationship in September 2016 — three years after they collaborated on her hit single “The Way.”

The rapper and the singer decided to go their separate ways as their busy schedules became too much for the pair to continue as a couple, according to TMZ.

The split may come as a shock to fans as just in April, the rapper gushed about Grande on Twitter after she released her new single “No Tears Left to Cry.”

very proud of this girl right here ❤️ Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind. https://t.co/aUJC9UL9fb — Mac (@MacMiller) April 20, 2018

“Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed You. One of a kind,” he tweeted.

More recently, Grande walked the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala solo wearing a strapless Vera Wang ball gown featuring a painting of Michelangelo’s “The Last Judgment,” which can be found at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

The two were last photographed together in March at Madonna’s private Oscars afterparty. The couple remained by each other’s sides while holding hands in photos.

Miller has been Grande’s rock, supporting her as she recovered emotionally after a suicide bombing occurred at her show on May 22 last year in Manchester, England. The terrorist attack killed 22 of the singer’s fans and injured 119 others.

On June 4, 2017, the “Side to Side” singer hosted the One Love Manchester concert attended by Miller. The two performed “The Way” and “Dang!” while also sharing a kiss on stage.

Grande has been hard at work for her upcoming album, Sweetener, set for release on July 20. Both the song and the album mark the first new music Grande has released since the Manchester bombing.