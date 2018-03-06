Ariana Grande Makes Rare Public Appearance with Boyfriend Mac Miller at Oscar Afterparty

Ariana Grande has been laying low in the wake of the tragic terror attack at her Manchester Arena concert in England last May, which killed 22 people and injured more than 500.

But the 24-year-old singer made a rare appearance on Sunday, stepping out with boyfriend Mac Miller at Madonna’s private Oscars afterparty.

The pair both dressed up for the occasion, with Grande’s platinum blonde hair popping against her strapless black feathery minidress, which she paired with thigh-high boots. Rapper Miller, 26, kept it classic, meanwhile, in a black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt.

They remained by one another’s side, holding hands in photos snapped by photographers (one of which Grande later shared to her Instagram story).

Miller and Grande first publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2016 – three years after collaborating on hit single “The Way.”

He’s been supporting the “Side to Side” singer since the Manchester attack, even performing with her at June’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert.

Meanwhile, Grande’s retreat from the public eye has extended to her social media. As of Tuesday, she has still not posted a new photo to her Instagram feed in 2018.

She was last seen out at Dave Matthews’ Concert for Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity in September, held in the wake of the white supremacist protests and clashes in the town that left 32-year-old Heather Heyer dead and injured 19 others.

Grande has been in the studio though, working on songs for her forthcoming fourth album. She first posted photos indicating she was working on a possible album in December 2017 and, later, held a private listening party with her mom Joan, label Republic Records, and manager Scooter Braun.

Ahead of the listening party, Braun revealed Grande suffered from trauma after the Manchester attack and questioned whether she could sing her songs ever again.

“When she found out that fans of hers had died she was so sad. She cried for days,” said the longtime manager during the Big Questions with Cal Fussman podcast.

“She felt everything — every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion because that’s who she is,” he continued in the podcast. “The terrorist made a mistake… they picked the wrong goddamn show. Because if they thought we were going to roll over they don’t know Ariana and they don’t know me.”

No release date has been announced for Grande’s new music and album.