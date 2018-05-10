Ariana Grande Says She's 'Grateful' for Ex Mac Miller After Breakup: I 'Adore Him Endlessly'

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have broken up — but they’re gonna “Be Alright”!

On Thursday, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24 opened up about her relationship with the 26-year-old rapper.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” Grande wrote of Miller (real name: Malcolm McCormick) in an Instagram story. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Ariana Grande/Instagram

In the post, Grande shared a throwback photo of them cuddling on a couch and added a heart-shaped emoji.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you,” Grande added. “I can’t wait to know and support you forever and i’m so proud of you!”

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande Instagram

Late Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed Grande and Miller amicably split but will remain friends. The couple — who collaborated on her 2013 single “The Way” — took their romance public in September 2016. They were last photographed together outside Madonna’s star-studded Oscars bash in March and, per Instagram stories, were together just weeks ago cozying up at the Coachella music festival.

RELATED: Grab a Box of Tissues: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018 — So Far

very proud of this girl right here ❤️ Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind. https://t.co/aUJC9UL9fb — Mac (@MacMiller) April 20, 2018

Miller has indeed supported Grande in recent months. When she dropped “No Tears Left to Cry” in April, he tweeted: “very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed You. One of a kind.”

Grande will release her fourth full-length album, Sweetener, July 20.