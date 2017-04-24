One Last Time: Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Mac Miller Cozy Up at Coachella's Final Weekend

The cutest couple in the desert!

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller went incognito among the crowds at Coachella – but showed off their adventure on Instagram Monday.

Grande, 23, and Miller, 25, took in Hans Zimmer’s performance after the latter’s own set during the music festival’s second weekend in Indio, California.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

The songstress seemed to be particularly moved by a rendition of “Circle of Life” – the Disney track that Zimmer produced with songwriters Elton John and Tim Rice for 1994’s The Lion King.

Wrote Grande, simply, “Sobbed.”

sobbed A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Miller posted his own series of photos from the weekend, including a sweet kissing shot with Grande.

There are 52 of these in my camera roll A post shared by Mac Miller (@larryfisherman) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Hi A post shared by Mac Miller (@larryfisherman) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

The pair publicly confirmed their relationship last fall – three years after collaborating on hit single “The Way.”

Their music partnership continued even after things became romantic, with the release of “My Favorite Part” last December.

In a post-Coachella interview with W magazine released Monday, Miller said of dating Grande, “It’s very chill. I don’t know, man. I think, we’re just chillin’. It’s whatever.”