Hear Ariana Grande and John Legend’s Full Version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Ariana Grande and John Legend are sharing a song as old as rhyme.

Earlier this week, the live-action Beauty and the Beast dropped its final trailer, including Grande and Legend’s new take on the title song. Now, Disney has released the full version of their magical duet, which you can listen to above.

Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson performed the song as a duet for the 1991 animated movie, which went on to win two Grammys, a Golden Globe, and Best Original Song at the Oscars. (Angela Lansbury voiced Mrs. Potts and sang the version heard in the movie, while Emma Thompson will do the same for the new film.) Grande and Legend’s version of “Beauty and the Beast” will headline the new movie’s soundtrack (out March 10), which also includes Dion’s performance of the new song “How Does A Moment Last Forever.”

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star as Belle and the Beast in the new film, which will hit theaters on March 17.