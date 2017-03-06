This article originally appeared on EW.com.

The song as old as rhyme has a fresh sound and look.

Disney released the new music video for Ariana Grande and John Legend’s take on the Beauty and the Beast theme song, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Out March 17, the reimagining of the classic Disney animated film stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as Beast.

In the “Beauty and the Beast” video, Legend, 38, plays piano inside a grand ballroom as 23-year-old Grande, dressed in a red ball gown, sings alongside him. In the background, Belle and Beast dance to the music — one of a number of scenes from the movie featured in the video.

Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson performed “Beauty and the Beast” for the 1991 animated movie, and the song went on to win two Grammys, a Golden Globe, and best original song at the Oscars. Angela Lansbury sang the version heard in the 1991 movie.

In the film versions, however, “Beauty and the Beast” is sung by the character Mrs. Potts. Angela Lansbury drew the honors for the 1991 movie; Emma Thompson handles the track in the new version.

Grande and Legend’s take on “Beauty and the Beast” will headline the new movie’s soundtrack (out March 10), which also includes Dion’s performance of the new song “How Does a Moment Last Forever.”